Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Bust Yields More Than 1,000 Grams Of Cocaine, Guns In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Some of the drugs and guns seized during the warrant search.
Some of the drugs and guns seized during the warrant search. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Police seized more than 1,000 grams of cocaine and two guns during a warrant search at a Fairfield County man's home.

On Wednesday, March 10, the Bridgeport Police Task Force was granted search and seizure warrants as part of the investigation into Manolo Ortiz-Granell, of Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

 The investigation was based on evidence demonstrating that Ortiz-Granell was selling cocaine and heroin from 154 Roselle Street in Bridgeport, Appleby said.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of the following:

  • A loaded Bersa SA .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm loaded with seven rounds
  • Drug packaging materials
  • Cutting agents (approx.640.6 grams)
  • Cocaine (approx. 1060.8 grams)
  • Heroin/fentanyl (approx. 169 grams)
  • A hydraulic cocaine press
  • $45,000+ in cash.

During the investigation, Ortiz-Granell implicated Cristina Pineda, also of Bridgeport, and additional information associated Ortiz-Granell with a residence located at 65 James Street. 

A search of the second residence resulted in the seizure of the following:

  • A firearm
  • Narcotics
  • A hydraulic cocaine press
  • Drug proceeds

Manolo Ortiz-Granell was charged with:

  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell 
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500’ of a daycare
  • Operating a drug factory 
  • Illegal, sale, delivery, or transfer of a firearm 
  • Criminal possession of a firearm 
  • Criminal possession of ammunition

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Pineda was charged with:

  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell 
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500’ of a daycare
  • Operating a drug factory 
  • Illegal, sale, delivery, or transfer of a firearm

She was held on a $150,000 bond.

