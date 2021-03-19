Bust Yields More Than 1,000 Grams Of Cocaine, Guns In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police seized more than 1,000 grams of cocaine and two guns during a warrant search at a Fairfield County man's home.
On Wednesday, March 10, the Bridgeport Police Task Force was granted search and seizure warrants as part of the investigation into Manolo Ortiz-Granell, of Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.
The investigation was based on evidence demonstrating that Ortiz-Granell was selling cocaine and heroin from 154 Roselle Street in Bridgeport, Appleby said.
A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of the following:
- A loaded Bersa SA .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm loaded with seven rounds
- Drug packaging materials
- Cutting agents (approx.640.6 grams)
- Cocaine (approx. 1060.8 grams)
- Heroin/fentanyl (approx. 169 grams)
- A hydraulic cocaine press
- $45,000+ in cash.
During the investigation, Ortiz-Granell implicated Cristina Pineda, also of Bridgeport, and additional information associated Ortiz-Granell with a residence located at 65 James Street.
A search of the second residence resulted in the seizure of the following:
- A firearm
- Narcotics
- A hydraulic cocaine press
- Drug proceeds
Manolo Ortiz-Granell was charged with:
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500’ of a daycare
- Operating a drug factory
- Illegal, sale, delivery, or transfer of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal possession of ammunition
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
Pineda was charged with:
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500’ of a daycare
- Operating a drug factory
- Illegal, sale, delivery, or transfer of a firearm
She was held on a $150,000 bond.
