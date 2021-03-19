Bust Yields More Than 1,000 Grams Of Cocaine, Guns In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police seized more than 1,000 grams of cocaine and two guns during a warrant search at a Fairfield County man's home.

On Wednesday, March 10, the Bridgeport Police Task Force was granted search and seizure warrants as part of the investigation into Manolo Ortiz-Granell, of Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

The investigation was based on evidence demonstrating that Ortiz-Granell was selling cocaine and heroin from 154 Roselle Street in Bridgeport, Appleby said.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of the following:

A loaded Bersa SA .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm loaded with seven rounds

Drug packaging materials

Cutting agents (approx.640.6 grams)

Cocaine (approx. 1060.8 grams)

Heroin/fentanyl (approx. 169 grams)

A hydraulic cocaine press

$45,000+ in cash.

During the investigation, Ortiz-Granell implicated Cristina Pineda, also of Bridgeport, and additional information associated Ortiz-Granell with a residence located at 65 James Street.

A search of the second residence resulted in the seizure of the following:

A firearm

Narcotics

A hydraulic cocaine press

Drug proceeds

Manolo Ortiz-Granell was charged with:

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500’ of a daycare

Operating a drug factory

Illegal, sale, delivery, or transfer of a firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Pineda was charged with:

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500’ of a daycare

Operating a drug factory

Illegal, sale, delivery, or transfer of a firearm

She was held on a $150,000 bond.

