Bullet Enters Fairfield County Home, Kills Cat, Police Say

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a bullet into a home, killing a cat in Fairfield County.

The shooting took place around 11:15 p.m., Sunday, June 13, in Norwalk in the area of West Main Street.

Police received multiple 911 calls of shots fired, said Norwalk PD Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

One of the shots went through a window, into a residence, and struck and killed a cat, Gulino said.

Police Officers immediately responded to the area and learned that just after the shots were heard, a vehicle was heard screeching its tires and leaving at a fast rate from the area.

"Investigators are looking into the possibility of this shooting being related to recent incidents involving shots fired," Gulino said.

Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Collins at 203-854-3191 or by email at bcollins@norwalkct.org.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously may do so using one of the three ways below: Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.