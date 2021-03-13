Brush Fire Breaks Out Encroaching On Boardwalk At Park In Fairfield County

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a brush fire at an area park that was encroaching on a boardwalk in Fairfield County.

The fire was reported around 1:32 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Oyster Shell Park along the Norwalk River in Norwalk.

Engine Company 2 was dispatched to the scene. The fire department’s Marine Unit 238 was downriver in the general vicinity participating in a training evolution at the time the emergency was reported, said Norwalk Deputy Chief Michael P. McCallum.

With limited access to fire apparatus by land, Marine Unit 238 was also to locate visible smoke upriver and was the first to arrive on the scene.

Norwalk Fire Department's Marine Unit 238 quickly extinguished the blaze. Norwalk Fire Department

Once on the scene, they located a moderate size fire encroaching on a boardwalk, McCallum said.

The fire was rapidly extinguished with the unit’s high-capacity mounted firefighting stream.

Engine Company 2 assisted with overhaul and final extinguishment on land.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

Fire department companies cleared the scene at 2:12 p.m.

