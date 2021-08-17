Brothers Nabbed For Stealing Range Rover In Fairfield County, Police Say

Two brothers were arrested after police said they worked together to steal items from an unlocked vehicle and steal a Range Rover in Fairfield County.

Officers responded to a report of vehicles being entered and a Range Rover being stolen from a driveway in New Canaan in the area of Welles Lane at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, authorities said.

The key had been left in the Range Rover, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The stolen Range Rover was located on its side on Frogtown Road near Welles Lane, police said.

Mahmoud Hosny, age 21, of New Haven, was trapped inside the vehicle, which had been backed up onto an embankment and rolled over, said police.

Police identified Mahmoud as the person who stole the Range Rover and entered the vehicles in the driveway, stealing items.

As officers approached the area of the crash, a vehicle was seen driving away. That vehicle was later determined to be operated by Mahmoud's brother, Mohamed Ahmed Hosny, age 20, of New Haven, police said. Officers were able to take down the license plate of the vehicle.

Clothing items valued at about $2,200 were found inside of the stolen Range Rover. Police said the items had been stolen from a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Welles Lane.

Police said Mahmoud was arrested on the following charges:

Third-degree burglary

First-degree larceny

Fourth-degree larceny

Reckless driving

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Authorities said Mohamed arrived at police headquarters to bond out Mahmoud, and officers saw the vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the crash. NCPD said officers also saw a gun in the front passenger seat, which was later determined to be an airsoft facsimile firearm.

Police said investigators determined that Mohamed was involved in stealing the items from the vehicle and stealing the Range Rover.

He was arrested on the following charges:

Disobeying signal of an officer

Two counts of conspiracy

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.