Bomb Threats Shut Down Train Station, Large Office Building In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County train station and another building have been evacuated after separate bomb threats.

The first call came into the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center just before 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, saying the bomb would go off at the Bridgeport Train Station, at 525 Water St., in 10 minutes, said the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The building was immediately evacuated and MTA officials said train travel is being delayed by up to 25 minutes as of 10:30 a.m.

The building is being searched by K-9 dogs and police, according to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

A second call came in about 15 minutes later threatening to bomb 1070 Park Ave., in Bridgeport. That building, which is home to numerous businesses, as well as the Early Learning Alliance, has been evacuated as well, officials said.

Bridgeport police, the fire department, and the MTA police are on the scene investigating and overseeing the evacuations.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

