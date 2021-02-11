Bodycam Footage, Report Released In Officer-Involved Shooting That Killed Fairfield County Man

A preliminary report and bodycam footage have been released in connection with the fatal shooting of a Fairfield County man by a police officer.

The Hartford State’s Attorney’s office on Tuesday, Feb. 2, released the preliminary report and video footage of the fatal shooting of Christopher Hagans, age 36, of Stratford, who was killed by gunshot wounds to the head, torso, left upper and lower extremities.

According to Sharmese Walcott, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford, the use of deadly force took place by members of the Stratford Police Department on Main Street at 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 5.

"These gunshot wounds were the result of an alleged armed encounter with police officers on the above date at the above place," Walcott said.

Walcott, who is overseeing the state police investigation into the shooting, said state law mandates a prosecutor from a different judicial district oversees investigations into deadly uses of force by officers.

The report claims four Stratford police officers shot at Hagans after he did not comply with officers’ commands.

Stratford Police were responding to a request from the Naugatuck Police Department where Hagans was wanted on charges of home invasion and strangulation, the report said.

"Information was provided that Hagans was believed to be armed and dangerous and possibly in possession of a firearm," the report said.

As police officers were conducting a surveillance check of Hagans’ residence, they saw him leave in a vehicle consistent with a vehicle he was known to operate. Police, in an unmarked vehicle, followed behind Hagans until his vehicle stopped for a traffic light at Main Street Putney.

Officers reported attempting a motor vehicle stop at the traffic light to avoid a potential pursuit by having a marked police vehicle move in front of Hagans’ vehicle while the unmarked vehicle stayed behind.

Hagans refused to comply and allegedly drove his vehicle into one of the marked police vehicles and officers discharged multiple rounds, the report said.

Hagans’ vehicle then became stuck in the snow between road signs that were damaged when Hagans’ vehicle collided with them. At this time, it is reported that Hagans exits the vehicle and draws fire from officers on the scene.

A firearm was located on the ground next to Hagans and was secured by Officer John Cannata at the scene.

Six officers were present during the incident including, Lieutenant Robert Rosenbaum, Detective Glynn McGlynn, Officer Stephen Santoro, Officer Lawrence Overby, Officer John Facto, and Officer John Cannata.

According to preliminary reports, officers Cannata and Facto did not discharge their weapons.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.