Body Found In Stairwell At High School In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
A man's body was found in a stairwell at Bassick High School in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The body of a man was found inside a stairwell at a Fairfield County high school.

The man was found on Sunday, May 16 when a person called the Bridgeport Police Department to report they had "come across" a body in the outside stairwell of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

Bridgeport Police and AMR responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead on-scene, Appleby said.

The body has been turned over to the Medical Examiners Office to determine a cause of death.

Police did not say if they had identified the man.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police by calling 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

