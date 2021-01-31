Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Body Found In Ice-Covered CT Pond

Kathy Reakes
A man's body was recovered from an ice-covered pond in New Haven.
Firefighters pulled a body from a Connecticut pond after receiving a 911 from a passerby who spotted the man.

The incident took place around 8:46 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, when a passerby called 911 to report a body in the ice-covered Duck Pond of Edgewood Park in New Haven.

New Haven Fire Department, along with New Haven Police, responded to the water rescue in the area off of Chapel Street between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

A rescue team located and removed an adult man from the pond. An ambulance transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

