Body Found After Weeks-Long Search For Missing Man In Candlewood Lake, Officials Report

The Connecticut State Police Dive Team has recovered the body amid a search for a 24-year-old man who went missing in a lake last month.

The 24-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday, May 29, after he went from a vessel into Candlewood Lake, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported.

Patrol vessels and dive teams searched for the man each daily from the day he was reported missing until a body was found on Thursday, June 16, DEEP reported.

Officials said the body was found in the same area of the lake where the man went missing.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner is set to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials said the identification is pending.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

The following agencies assisted with the case:

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police

The Candlewood Lake Authority

Brookfield Police

Danbury Police and Fire

The Connecticut State Police Dive Team all assisted in the search effort.

