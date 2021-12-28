Boats Vandalized With Graffiti At Fairfield County Marina

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help after several boats were vandalized with graffiti at an area marina.

The incident took place twice in December at the South Benson Marina in Fairfield, said Sgt. Michael Stahl, of the Fairfield Police Department.

According to Stahl, officers responded to the Marina on both Friday, Dec. 17, and Thursday, Dec. 23, and found numerous boats spray-painted with similar markings/tags.

The boats were all marked with black paint and what appeared to be either the words Yeet/Yeex, Mot/Mox, Sano, and Reckr, painted on them.

At this time, at least 8 boats and 2 trailers have been found to be vandalized, Stahl said.

Fairfield Police Detectives are seeking assistance from the public for information on the markings/tags and for information on the identity of those responsible.

Contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411).

