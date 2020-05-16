Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Bicycle Rider Flees Scene After Crash With Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Milford Police arrested an area man for allegedly hitting a parked vehicle with his bicycle and then fleeing the scene.
Milford Police arrested an area man for allegedly hitting a parked vehicle with his bicycle and then fleeing the scene. Photo Credit: File

A bicycle rider was arrested after allegedly hitting a parked car, causing damage, and then fleeing the scene.

Peter Mount, 24, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, May 14, by Milford Police and charged with criminal mischief after being located by an officer.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to Atwater Street around 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, on the report that a bicyclist had struck a parked motor vehicle, causing damage to the rear windshield.

Mount fled the scene and was later found by officers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.