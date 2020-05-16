Bicycle Rider Flees Scene After Crash With Car, Police Say

A bicycle rider was arrested after allegedly hitting a parked car, causing damage, and then fleeing the scene.

Peter Mount, 24, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, May 14, by Milford Police and charged with criminal mischief after being located by an officer.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to Atwater Street around 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, on the report that a bicyclist had struck a parked motor vehicle, causing damage to the rear windshield.

Mount fled the scene and was later found by officers.

