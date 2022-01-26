Barricaded Subject Surrenders To Police After Hours-Long Standoff In CT Neighborhood

A 38-year-old man was arrested following a standoff with police that lasted nine hours in a Connecticut neighborhood.

Troopers in Tolland County responded to a home on South Street in the town of Coventry to serve arrest warrants on Jared Anderson at about 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, according to Connecticut State Police.

Anderson, who is from Coventry, was wanted on charges of first- and second-degree failure to appear, police said.

When authorities arrived, Anderson retreated inside the home and told police he had a gun, state police said.

Three neighbors in the area were evacuated from their homes. Police said a warm shelter was set up with the assistance of the Coventry Fire Department and EMS.

A shelter in place was issued for residents, and schools in the area were put into a soft lockdown, police said.

After nine hours of communication with Anderson, he exited the home and was arrested without incident, police said.

Police said the following agencies responded to the scene:

State Police Emergency Services Tactical team

Connecticut State Police

FBI negotiators

The Coventry Police Department

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

