Barricaded Shooter Found Dead After Hours-Long Standoff In CT, Police Say

A shooter who barricaded himself in a building in New Haven County, firing indiscriminately at people and pinning down arriving police, was found dead after an hours-long standoff that shut down an entire neighborhood.

The incident began around noontime on Tuesday, April 13 in New Haven County.

Brandford Police began receiving calls of shots fired in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill Road, said the Brandford Police.

Responding officers encountered heavy gunfire coming from the upper floors of a business/apartment building, Brandford Police said.

As officers rushed for cover and warned nearby businesses to shelter in place, additional 911 calls reported a gunshot victim nearby.

"This victim was later transported to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries," the Brandford Police said.

At one point during the incident, Brandford Police posted on Facebook: "Officers continued to face heavy gunfire and were pinned down until armored BearCat vehicles arrived. South Central SWAT continues to operate. The scene is still active and not safe."

Residents from the immediate neighborhood were evacuated, as officers from the state police and surrounding areas arrived on the scene to assist as the firing continued.

Around 7:20 p.m., the suspect, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the building, Brandford Police said.

"We appreciate the patience and support of the community during this critical incident," Brandford Police said. "Many thanks to the Branford Fire Department and our area law enforcement partners for their assistance."

Branford police said the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office and the Connecticut State Police were assisting with the investigation.

