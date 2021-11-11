Arrest Made In Major Crime Sex Assault Investigation, CT State Police Announce

A Connecticut man turned himself in to state police on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted at least two young girls.

Windham County resident Brian Joseph Webb, age 64, of Ashford, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 26, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to troopers Webb had two warrants out for his arrest in connection with the case that began with a tip to the Department of Children and families in July 2020.

State Police said the main victim, a small child, lived with a woman and Webb at a home in Woodstock in Windham County.

The child said she told her mother of abuse while Webb gave her melatonin on numerous occasions, but her mother never did anything about it, the arrest warrant said.

The abuse came to light during a visit to an aunt when the victim revealed that Webb touched her in her "no-no" areas.

She also said it had been happening for a long time.

When investigators became involved, they asked the victim about Webb.

The child told investigators where she had been touched and also described an occasion where she saw Webb sexually abusing one of her young cousins.

The victim said Webb also made her touch his genitals on several occasions and would have sex with her while she was sleeping or half-awake, the complaint said.

She described having sex with Webb and waking up after it was over.

The warrants said Webb had sex with the child about 15 times when she was between the ages of 7 and 8-and-a-half.

Following his arrest, Webb was charged with:

Illegal sexual contact with an underage victim

Criminal attempt at sex with a young victim

Sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

