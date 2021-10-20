Alert Issued For Wanted CT Woman With Three Warrants

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for information as they search for a woman wanted on three arrest warrants.

The Enfield Police Department, located in Hartford County, said Rebecca Kurth has three active warrants for her arrest, totaling $65,000 in bonds.

Anyone with information about Kurth's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-763-6400 or message the department's Facebook page.

