Alert Issued For Wanted CT Woman With Three Warrants

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Rebecca Kurth
Rebecca Kurth Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for information as they search for a woman wanted on three arrest warrants.

The Enfield Police Department, located in Hartford County, said Rebecca Kurth has three active warrants for her arrest, totaling $65,000 in bonds.

Anyone with information about Kurth's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-763-6400 or message the department's Facebook page.

