Alert Issued For Sisters Who've Gone Missing In Region

Police are asking the public for help locating two sisters who have been reported missing in Western Massachusetts.

The Hampden County residents, 14-year-old Hamailee Sevilla and 12-year-old Kailey Del-Valle, were reported missing by their mother on Tuesday, Aug. 24, said the Springfield Police.

The department said they ran away from their Springfield home on Tuesday night.

Sevilla is described as having red hair and is approximately 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds.

Del-Valle has dirty blonde hair, is 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds.

If you see or have any information on their whereabouts please call the Springfield Police non-emergency line at 413-787-6300 or Missing Person's detectives at 413-787-6360.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.