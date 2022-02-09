Alert Issued For CT Woman Wanted On Nine Warrants Totaling $25K In Bonds

Know her?

Police in one Connecticut town have issued an alert asking the public for help locating a woman who is wanted on nine warrants.

The Enfield Police said on Wednesday, Feb. 9, that Nicolette Williams, of Hartford County, currently has nine warrants for her arrest totaling $25,000 in bonds.

Williams is wanted for failing to appear in court nine times. The department did not have information on what crime she had committed.

The information was posted on Facebook as part of the department's #wantedwednesday that features individuals sought by the police.

If anyone has any information of Williams whereabouts please contact the Enfield Police Department routine line at 860-763-6400

