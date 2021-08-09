After Two Shootings, One Fatal, Police In CT Town To Increase Patrols

Government officials and police in Connecticut said they are increasing patrols after two shootings over the weekend, one of which left a 27-year-old man dead.

The New Haven County shootings in Hamden were "not random acts of violence," said Hamden Mayor Curt Leng and Chief of Police John Sullivan.

"The Hamden Police Department will deploy a greater police presence, including high-visibility patrols, in an attempt to prevent future acts of violence and to increase our information network, as it pertains to these incidents," they added.

The first shooting took place around 12 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, when police in New Haven County responded to shots fired call in Hamden, said the Hamden Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a 43-year-old New Haven resident, lying on the sidewalk, with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was shot multiple times, sustaining injuries to his chest and hip. Officer Eric Hallstrom provided medical assistance, prior to the arrival of Hamden Fire Rescue. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Investigation revealed that the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with a patron from Chazmo’s Bar, prior to being shot.

The person responsible for the shooting, fled in a motor vehicle, southbound on Dixwell Avenue.

The second shooting took place around midnight Sunday in the area of Goodrich Street and Butler Street, Hamden Police said.

After responding to the second shooting, police found Tyishoun Matheney, age 27, of New Haven had been shot multiple times in the back, police said.

Matheney was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was pronounced dead nearly four hours later.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he was engaged in a “heated” verbal discussion, prior to being shot and that he was shot several times after the first shot.

Anyone with information about the first shooting is asked to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher at (203) 287-4812.

Anyone with information regarding the second shooting is asked to call Detective Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047.

