Abandoned Kittens Found In Dumpster Across From CT Police Station

Police and animal control officers are asking the public for help after a complaint was made of three kittens being dropped into a dumpster across from a police department.

The news about the kittens was first posted to Facebook by a New Haven County poster who said the kittens had been dumped in Naugatuck.

Naugatuck Animal control officials said on Facebook the post was made around Friday, Nov. 26.

"We have not and did not receive a formal complaint regarding this on that date," the department said.

That being said - animal control officers are working to confirm the story.

"We have been to the area and have spoken to several residents regarding this," they said.

But to date, no kittens have been found. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at: NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com.

Officers also said residents should call 911 if they see any act of animal cruelty.

