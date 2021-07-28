96-Year-Old Man Caused Fatal CT Motorcycle Crash, Police Say

Police have arrested a 96-year-old man who they say caused a deadly motorcycle crash in Connecticut earlier this month.

Peter Acampora turned himself in to police on Monday, July 26 in connection with the fatal New Haven County motorcycle crash that took place on Sunday, July 18 in East Haven.

During the crash, Bruce Esposito, age 30, was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson when he was hit by Acampora in a 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera who was attempting to all four lanes of Hemingway Avenue from Tyler Street Extension to get to Tyler Street, Captain Joseph Murgo said.

Both men were injured in the crash and were taken to Yale-New Haven hospital where Esposito later died.

Following his arrest, Acampora, a resident of East Haven, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to grant the right of way.

He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.