$50K Reward Offered In Fairfield County Cold Case Murder

Police in Fairfield County are offering up to $50,000 to help solve a murder that took place in 2006.

The murder of Fulton Raines, age 33, was discovered on Sunday, June 11, 2006, at 1:51 am, the Norwalk Police Department received 911 calls of shots fired at the William Moore Elks Lodge located at 92 Lexington Ave., in Norwalk, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Responding officers reported a large crowd in the parking lot. The victim was found injured in his vehicle as a result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Medical aid was administered by responding officers and paramedics. The victim was transported to the Norwalk Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead, Gulino said.

The William Moore Elks Lodge was host to a large gathering on Saturday, June 10, 2006. The event was attended by numerous people and was to include a Pay-Per-View boxing match shown on the first floor while a DJ was playing on the second floor.

As the night progressed, numerous fights broke out both inside and outside the establishment, she added.

The incident concluded with Raines being found shot in his vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide by the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk Police Department.

In accordance with state law, the approval for a reward, not to exceed $50,000, was granted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons guilty of this crime.

Any persons with information may contact Sergeant Steve Kalmanides of the Cold Case Unit at 203-854-3028 or 203-854-3011.

Information may also be anonymously provided on the Norwalk Police Department’s Tipline at 203-854-3111.

