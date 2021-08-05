$50,000 Reward Being Offered In Fairfield County Double Homicide Case

Connecticut officials are offering a $50,000 reward in the 2011 double homicide in Fairfield County that left a man and woman in their 20s dead.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011, the Norwalk Police Department responded to the incident that occurred on Avenue B in Norwalk.

Rickita Smalls, age 22, and Iroquois Alston, age 27, both of Bridgeport, were found dead in a small dark car awkwardly parked on Avenue B, said Norwalk Police Lt. Terrence Blake.

Smalls, a 2007 graduate of Bassick High School worked in the bakery at Stop & Shop in Westport, and Alston, 27, who had attended Westhill High School in Stamford, were dating at the time.

This Friday, August 6, 2021, will mark the 10-year anniversary of their homicide that remains a cold case, but not forgotten.

That's why the State of Connecticut is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for their deaths, Blake said.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the homicide contact Detective Christopher Imparato at 203-854-3190 or by email at CImparato@NorwalkCT.org.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so using one of the ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

