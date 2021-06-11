45 Bags Of Heroin, Large Amount Of Cash Seized After Domestic Incident In CT

Dozens of bags of heroin, cash and other drug paraphernalia was seized by police in Connecticut who were investigating an alleged domestic incident, officials announced.

Officers from the Enfield Police Department were called to a possible domestic dispute late on Wednesday, June 9, officials said, and while the investigation was ongoing, one of the parties involved in the incident attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Police said that officers were able to stop the driver - whose name has not been released - and a subsequent investigation led to the seizure of more than 45 bags of heroin, a large amount of cash, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver was arrested and the the evidence was seized, officials said.

