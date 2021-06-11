Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

45 Bags Of Heroin, Large Amount Of Cash Seized After Domestic Incident In CT

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Forty-five bags of heroin and cash were seized following a domestic incident in Connecticut.
Forty-five bags of heroin and cash were seized following a domestic incident in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Dozens of bags of heroin, cash and other drug paraphernalia was seized by police in Connecticut who were investigating an alleged domestic incident, officials announced.

Officers from the Enfield Police Department were called to a possible domestic dispute late on Wednesday, June 9, officials said, and while the investigation was ongoing, one of the parties involved in the incident attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Police said that officers were able to stop the driver - whose name has not been released - and a subsequent investigation led to the seizure of more than 45 bags of heroin, a large amount of cash, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver was arrested and the the evidence was seized, officials said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.