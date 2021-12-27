38-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle I-84 Crash, CT State Police Say

Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-84 in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said the crash happened in New Haven County at about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, in Southington.

A 2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited and a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling on I-84 westbound near Exit 16 when the two vehicles collided and rolled over, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Tyler Santoro, of Southbury, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 62-year-old Canton man who drove the Toyota and the 59-year-old Canton woman who was a passenger were listed as suffering "possible injuries."

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police asked witnesses to contact Trooper Hoxhallari at 203-267-2000 or at Elidon.Hoxhallari2@ct.gov.

