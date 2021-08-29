37-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, CT State Police Say

An investigation is underway after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and involved a motorcycle on westbound Interstate 691 in New Haven County near the Exit 5 entrance ramp in the City of Meriden, according to state police.

Meriden Fire Department personnel were on the scene assisting in life-saving efforts when state police troopers responded.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Hartford County resident Jonathan Santiago, age 37, of Bristol, said police.

Santiago was transported to Waterbury Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced by hospital staff, said police.

The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (CARS) responded to the scene to assist with this investigation.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the events that led up to the collision to contact Troop I-Bethany at 203-393-4200.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

