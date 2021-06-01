33-Year-Old Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Head-On CT Crash

A 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in Connecticut, police said.

Officers from the Enfield Police Department are investigating a head-on crash that happened at approximately 4:04 p.m. on Monday, May 31 on Route 190 near the Pearl Street overpass.

Police said that a 2012 Ford Fusion being driven by Gregory Beauregard struck a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 being driven by 34-year-old Nicole Klaus near the overpass, hospitalizing both.

According to investigators, Beauregard was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, while Klaus was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department Traffic Division and METRO Traffic Services regional traffic team.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact P. Nisyrios by calling (860) 763-6400 at extension 1359.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.