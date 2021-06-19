32-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle In CT Crash, State Police Say

A 32-year-old was killed after being ejected in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut, authorities said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 in Litchfield County.

According to Connecticut State Police, the victim, Nicholas Donahue, of Thomaston, was driving northbound in the Town of Litchfield on Old Northfield Road when a second vehicle, attached with a rear mowing trailer, entered a grass field from the east side of the roadway.

Donahue lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson, crashed into the pavement, and was then ejected, and hit the rear mowing trailer, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

