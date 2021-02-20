26-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Route 15 Crash

A 26-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on a stretch of Route 15 in Wallingford.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

That's when state police say a 2019 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound between Exits 65 and 66 when the driver lost control and the vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking a metal beam guardrail adjacent to the left lane.

The vehicle then struck the concrete barrier in the median and rolled over onto the roadway, said police.

The operator of the vehicle, Jose Rodriguez of Wethersfield, was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to state police.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop I with the Connecticut State Police at 203-393-4200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.