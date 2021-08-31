24-Year-Old Riding On Top Of Car Killed In Crash Involving Fairfield County Woman, Police Say

A 24-year-old man riding on top of a Honda Civic was killed when he fell off the roof causing the vehicle to crash in Connecticut, authorities said.

The crash took place around 12:20 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31 near an I-95 off-ramp in New Haven County.

The man fell off the roof and into the roadway in Milford causing a 29-year-old Fairfield County driver to crash.

According to Milford Police, Karissa Denigris, of Stratford, was driving north on Old Gate Lane with passenger Cody Henry, of Summerfield, Florida, riding on top of the vehicle.

Henry fell from the vehicle in the area of the I-95 North Exit 40 off-ramp, said police.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation by the Milford Police Traffic Unit is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

