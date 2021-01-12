Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
21-Year-Old Nabbed For String Of Commercial Fairfield County Burglaries, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Chance Perrone
Chance Perrone Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least eight local businesses in Fairfield County, smashing windows, and stealing cash.

Chance Perrone, age 21, of New Canaan, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 5, by Norwalk Police for a string of commercial burglaries, along with an accomplice, Lindsey Lyon, 32, also of New Canaan, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Guilno said the crimes date back to October 2020 and include burglaries of at least nine businesses.

During the burglaries, Gulino stole strange things such as bread, cardboard, as well as hundreds of dollars from the businesses.

Perrone was charged with:

  • Nine counts of burglary
  • Nine counts of conspiracy to commit burglary
  • Nine counts of criminal mischief
  • Six counts of larceny
  • Six counts of conspiracy to commit larceny
  • Two counts of burglary/third-degree

He is being held on a $750,000 bond. 

