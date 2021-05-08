21-Year-Old Critically Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash In Fairfield County

A 21-year-old has critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash overnight in Fairfield County.

It happened around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, in Stamford.

A 2017 Honda Accord being driven by a 42-year-old Stamford resident was southbound on Courtland Avenue.

The operator of the Honda said he was negotiating a left turn into a driveway on Courtland Avenue when he was struck from behind by a 2005 Infiniti G35 being driven by a 21-year-old Stamford resident, according to Stamford Police.

The Infiniti struck the Honda with enough force to propel it a significant distance further south on Courtland Avenue, police said.

The operator of the Honda was transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The operator of the Infiniti was transported to Stamford Hospital for life-threatening injuries and is currently being listed in critical condition, said police.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in this collision, police said.

The collision remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of yet.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is requesting anyone that may have any information regarding this collision to contact us at 203-977-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

