19-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run I-95 Crash

A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run overnight crash on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut.

The crash happened on the northbound side in New Haven, in the area of exit 47, at around midnight Saturday, June 12.

The victim, Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia, age 19 of New Haven, was riding in the right lane in a Yamaha motorcycle when a two-door 1991 Acura Integra was traveling in the right-center lane at a higher rate of speed when it changed lanes to the right lane, according to the Connecticut State Police.

After moving into the right lane, the Integra hit the motorcycle, and Figueroa-Garcia was ejected, state police said.

Figueroa-Garcia was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders, according to state police.

The Acura stopped on the right shoulder and the driver fled the scene, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.