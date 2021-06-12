Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teenage Girl Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Fairfield County
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run I-95 Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run overnight crash on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut.
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run overnight crash on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run overnight crash on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut.

The crash happened on the northbound side in New Haven, in the area of exit 47, at around midnight Saturday, June 12.

The victim, Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia, age 19 of New Haven, was riding in the right lane in a Yamaha motorcycle when a two-door 1991 Acura Integra was traveling in the right-center lane at a higher rate of speed when it changed lanes to the right lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. 

After moving into the right lane, the Integra hit the motorcycle, and Figueroa-Garcia was ejected, state police said.

Figueroa-Garcia was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders, according to state police.

The Acura stopped on the right shoulder and the driver fled the scene, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.