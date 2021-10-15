18-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car In Fairfield County

A teen was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Fairfield County.

The crash took place around 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, on Washington Boulevard near Travis Avenue in Stamford.

A 2020 Subaru sedan was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard approaching the area of Travis Avenue when an 18-year-old female Stamford resident attempted to cross the street and entered the path of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Ryan P. McAllister, of the Stamford Police Department.

The operator of the Subaru, a 35-year-old Stamford resident called 911, remained on the scene, and was cooperating with the investigation, McAllister said.

The pedestrian was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the ICU, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or have other information is asked to contact the Stamford Police Department’s Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (C.A.R.S.) at 203-977-4712.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.