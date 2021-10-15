Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CT Man Admits To Violating Federal Sex Offender Registration, Notification Act
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teen was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Fairfield County.

The crash took place around 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, on Washington Boulevard near Travis Avenue in Stamford.

A 2020 Subaru sedan was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard approaching the area of Travis Avenue when an 18-year-old female Stamford resident attempted to cross the street and entered the path of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Ryan P. McAllister, of the Stamford Police Department.

The operator of the Subaru, a 35-year-old Stamford resident called 911, remained on the scene, and was cooperating with the investigation, McAllister said.

The pedestrian was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the ICU, police said. 

Anyone who may have seen the crash or have other information is asked to contact the Stamford Police Department’s Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (C.A.R.S.) at 203-977-4712.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.