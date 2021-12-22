16-Year-Old Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Shooting At Hotel In Fairfield County

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a man earlier this year at a hotel in Fairfield County.

Shelton Police arrested the New Haven County teen from Ansonia on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in relation to the murder that occurred on June 12 at the Marriott Residence Inn which left 23-year-old Ivan Whyte of Bridgeport dead.

At the time of the murder, police found Whyte dead next to a vehicle they believe he had been driving.

Officers and detectives located several individuals that were in a room at the hotel having a get-together.

The individuals were acquaintances of Whyte and it is believed that Whyte came to the hotel to meet them.

The teen was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was transported to juvenile detention.

"The arrest was the result of a meticulous investigation led by Detectives Richard Bango and Christopher Nugent with the assistance of the Shelton detective bureau and patrol divisions, CSP Major Crime Squad, and the Stratford Police Department," the department said.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in this case.

