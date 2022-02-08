14 Vehicles Entered, Loaded Handgun Stolen In CT Town, Police Say

Police in a Connecticut town are alerting residents after more than a dozen vehicles were illegally entered, and several items were stolen, including a loaded handgun.

The Wolcott Police Department in New Haven County reported on Monday, Feb. 7, that 14 vehicles were entered by a group of young people over the past weekend.

"It appears that these young criminals have become more emboldened and are now not only entering unlocked vehicles, but are also breaking out windows of vehicles that they find are locked," police said.

The department reported that a homeowner in a town in the area confronted the perpetrators, and they fired a gun at the homeowner.

Police said the homeowner wasn't struck.

"If you see or hear someone breaking into your car, Do Not Confront Them, but instead call 911 right away," police said. "Also, never leave any valuables, including a handgun in a vehicle."

The department said the person whose handgun was stolen will be charged for leaving the firearm unsecured in the vehicle.

