Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In CT Apartment Complex Basement

Kathy Reakes
The apartment complex where the girl was found dead.
The apartment complex where the girl was found dead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Connecticut are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl who was found in the basement of an apartment building.

The girl was, who was reported missing by her mother, was found by Manchester police in the basement of an apartment building in Manchester, reported News8.

It is not known at this time if she was a resident of the South Adams Apartments, at 40 Olcott St., officials said.

Police are reportedly treating the case as a possible homicide and are looking at a person she was seen with before her death.

Police are collecting surveillance videos for evidence.

The girl's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

