Owner Busted Selling Marijuana At New Fairfield Business, Police Say

In Fairfield County, agents conducted a routine inspection at L&A Smoke Shop, located on Route 39 in New Fairfield, on Tuesday morning, June 18.

According to Connecticut State Police, they uncovered "significant" evidence of illegal distribution of THC edibles, flowers, and vape cartridges. Agents seized the items.

The shop’s owner, 68-year-old Mohamed Albrashi, of the Bronx, was arrested on suspicion of sale of a narcotic substance and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Tuesday, July 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brookfield and receive free news updates.