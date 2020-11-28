Tech Entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, Dies From Injuries In CT House Fire

Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, died at age 46 from injuries sustained in a fire at a Connecticut home.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in New London, and Hsieh died from his injuries on Friday, Nov. 27 at Bridgeport Hospital with his family by his side, according to KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas, where Zappos' headquarters is located.

Hsieh retired as Zappos CEO in August 2020 after 21 years. Before joining Zappos, he sold LinkExchange, an Internet advertising network, to Microsoft in 1998 for $265 million.

Hsieh, a Harvard graduate who lived in Las Vegas, was reportedly visiting family at the time of the fire. His identity as being involved in the fire was not revealed until his death, which was confirmed by Downtown Partnership (DTP), which he also founded.

The company released a statement saying, “Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him and forever brightened the world.

“Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”

