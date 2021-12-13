Longtime Member Of Police Department In Fairfield County Dies

A longtime member of a police department in Fairfield County has died at the age of 94.

Edward Duff Sr., a Florida resident who grew up in Stamford, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to his obituary.

Duff worked for the Greenwich Police Department for 24 years and retired with the rank of lieutenant in 1977, the obituary reads.

He was also a founding member of the Greenwich Police Emerald Society, a founding member of the Greenwich Police Department's Silver Shield Association.

He later moved to Naples, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara McInerney Duff, and his son, his sister, and his granddaughter.

A celebration of his life is set to take place in Greenwich in 2022.

In lieu of flowers, Duff's request was for donations to be made to the Greenwich Police Department's Scholarship Fund at 11 Bruce Place Greenwich, Connecticut, 06830.

