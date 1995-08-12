Firefighter Dies Two Days After Collapsing At Scene Of Three-Alarm CT Blaze

A 26-year-old Connecticut firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while fighting a fire has died.

Colin McFadden suffered a medical emergency while battling a three-alarm fire in Litchfield County, in the Town of New Hartford, around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10 said, Jon Barbagallo, public information officer for Norfolk said.

He died on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Burlington Fire Department said.

"Today we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter and Bristol resident Colin McFadden," the department said late Thursday afternoon in a statement. "Our condolences go out to our neighbors of the Burlington Fire Department and Colin’s family."

He was rushed to John Dempsey Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, said Burlington Fire Chief Michael Boucher.

According to department officials, doctors discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that led to his collapse at the fire.

A procession of emergency vehicles escorted McFadden's body to a funeral home in Bristol on Thursday, Aug. 12 in the afternoon.

The building, constructed in 1850, is a three-story structure known as the New Hartford House and has 14 apartments on two floors and six businesses on the ground floor.

A cause for the fire is under investigation.

The family and the fire department said they have been overwhelmed with an outpouring of support. They have asked for privacy at this time. Any well-wishes can be sent to the Burlington Fire Department:

Colin McFadden

c/o Burlington Fire

P.O. Box 1285

Burlington, CT 06013

