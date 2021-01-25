Fairfield County Man Stabbed To Death By Brother Remembered As 'Life Of The Party'

A Fairfield County man who was stabbed to death by his brother is being remembered by his family as being the "life of the party."

Angel L. Valle III, age 34, of Bridgeport, was killed on Wednesday, Jan. 20, by his brother, 25-year-old Julian Daivon Valle, also of Bridgeport during a domestic dispute, Bridgeport Police said.

Valle was a licensed truck driver who loved to hit the road, his obituary said.

Known as “Wont”, Valle expressed his emotions through his artwork. His passion turned out some beautiful pieces that will be forever treasured. His dream was to one day have his own art exhibition.

Valle was like a big brother to many who valued his way to easily connect and chat about everything. His charisma allowed him to relate from the elite to the hood.

"He was the life of the party," his obituary said.

He was also known for being a fashionista that loved his creative wardrobe and had an artistic eye for life.

He is survived by his mother Elssa Torres, his Aunt Carmen Valle, cousin Tasha Agosto, Nana Luz Killian, grandfather Alberto Torres, one sibling, and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his “Pops”, Angel L. Valle Jr.

A visitation will be held with family from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave. Bridgeport.

Interment will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery 885 Boston Ave. Bridgeport.

