Actor Charles Grodin, Who Dies At 86, Was Longtime Fairfield County Resident

Actor Charles Gordon, a longtime Connecticut resident, died at the age of 86.

Grodin, who lived in Fairfield County, in Wilton, died from bone marrow cancer on Tuesday, May 18, his family announced.

Grodin had numerous stage credits before he was cast in “Catch-22” in 1970 by director Mike Nichols. He then went on to star in “Heartbreak Kid,” in “Heaven Can Wait” with Warren Beatty, and with Robert De Niro in “Midnight Run.”

“Chuck was as good a person as he was an actor," De Niro said in a statement issued through his publicist. " 'Midnight Run' was a great project to work on, and Chuck made it an even better one. He will be missed. I am very very sad to hear of his passing."

Grodin is also known for his role as George Newton in the 1990s John Hughes comedy franchise "Beethoven."

Grodin has won several acting awards, including the American Comedy Award for Funniest Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for 1993's "Dave," and Best Actor at the 1988 Valladolid International Film Festival for "Midnight Run."

He was nominated for Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "The Heartbreak Kid" in 1972. He also shared a 1978 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Program for his work on "The Paul Simon Special."

In the mid-1990s, he became a talk show host on CNBC and in 2000 a political commentator for "60 Minutes II."

He has written several autobiographical and acting-related works, including the 1990s "It Would Be So Nice If You Weren't Here: My Journey Through Show Business" and 1994's "We're Ready for You, Mr. Grodin."

His book, "If I Only Knew Then...Learning from Our Mistakes," was released in November 2007, and "How I Got To Be Whoever It Is I Am" came out in April 2009.

Born in Pittsburgh, Grodin studied acting at the University of Miami before moving to New York and studying under the famed acting coach Lee Strasberg.

"Hollywood is an industry the same way General Motors is an industry," Grodin said once in a CNN interview. "And if you've been doing it for as long as I have you know that."

Grodin also played multiple roles at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Grodin is survived by his wife, author Elissa Durwood Grodin, their son Nicholas, and his daughter Marion.

