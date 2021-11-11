Woman Wins $113K In CT Lottery

A pair of Connecticut residents are feeling lucky after winning six-figure prizes playing the CT Lottery games.

East Hartford resident Leslie Irizarry won $113,427 playing “Fast Play - $10 Super 7s Progressive” on a ticket sold at the Woodlawn Db Mart on Maple Avenue in Hartford that was cashed in on Monday, Nov. 8.

Later that same day, in New London County, Groton resident Kane Borady cashed in a winning $100,000 “CASH5” ticket that was sold at the Groton Mart on Poquonnock Road.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those two weren’t the only ones feeling lucky in Connecticut. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Nov. 8, Milford resident Koray Demirhan won $20,000 playing “20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Mobil Food Mart in Hamden;

A winning $25,000 "PLAY4 DAY" ticket was sold to a Windsor resident at the D April Package Store in Hartford on Nov. 8;

On Nov. 8, Meriden resident Gerald Greco won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Foodmart in Wallingford;

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Shelton resident Carlos Diaz won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Stratford;

On Nov. 9, Southbury resident Anita Canfield won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at People's Choice Mobil in Southbury;

On Nov. 9, Milford resident John Horvack, Sr. won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Milford;

A winning $30,000 "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket was sold to a Torrington resident at Bristol Grocery in Bristol;

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Meriden resident Denise Dorsey won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at A&S Quik-Pik in Meriden;

On Nov. 10, New London resident Michael Duke Collins won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Sully's Mobil Mart in New London.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

