Wind Storm Knocks Out Power In Fairfield County

Hundreds in Fairfield County were without power early on Monday afternoon as whipping winds rolled through the region, bringing wind gusts topping 50 mph that downed power lines and toppled tree limbs and branches.

Late Monday, afternoon Nov. 2, Eversource was reporting 11,656 outages among its 1,282,492 Connecticut customers, while United Illuminating was making repairs to 36 active outages, impacting 648 of its 338,313 customers.

Eversource was reporting Fairfield County outages in:

Wilton: 232;

Danbury: 204;

Stamford: 162;

Greenwich: 132;

Ridgefield: 122;

Weston: 113;

Redding: 111;

New Canaan: 98;

Westport: 88;

Newtown: 75;

Norwalk: 38;

Monroe: 27.

Less than five outages were reported in Darien and Brookfield.

United Illuminating was reporting outages in Fairfield (348), Shelton (78), Trumbull (62), Bridgeport (28), and Easton (8).

Eversource said it has hundreds of line and tree crews ready to help make repairs, including support crews from Canada. The company also announced that generators have been pre-staged around the state to ensure that polling places are up and operational on Election Day.

“Strong winds are whipping across the state, with the chance for 50+ mph gusts,” the company announced. “These blasts of wind are bringing down trees, causing damage to the electric system. Hundreds of crews and support staff will respond to outages – as long as it is safe to do so.

“We’re also in close communication with communities and have generators on standby to power any polling locations impacted on Election Day.”

