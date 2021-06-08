Two Women Arrested After Suspicious Packages Left At CT Capitol

Two wanted women were taken into police custody following a months-long investigation into suspicious packages that were left on the grounds of the Connecticut State Capitol.

Police in Connecticut announced the arrests of Hartford County resident Erin Melocowsky, age 19, of Manchester, and New London County resident Olivia Rae Rinkes, age 30, of North Stonington, who are facing disorderly conduct charges and have each been released on a $5,000 bail following the investigation.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said that on Thursday, April 1, they were called to the Capitol, where there was a report of suspicious packages that had been discarded.

According to police, the investigation led police to identify Melocowsky and Rinkes as suspects, and both were arrested on active arrest warrants in the past week.

Melocowsky was arrested and charged on Friday, June 4, while Rinkes was taken into custody on Monday, June 7 on the active warrants.

Both Melocowsky and Rinkes were released after posting their $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Monday, June 28 to respond to the charges.

