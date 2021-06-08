Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Massive Internet Outage: Hundreds Of News, Streaming Services, Social Media Sites Go Down
News

Two Women Arrested After Suspicious Packages Left At CT Capitol

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Erin Melocowsky Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Olivia Rae Rinkes Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Two wanted women were taken into police custody following a months-long investigation into suspicious packages that were left on the grounds of the Connecticut State Capitol.

Police in Connecticut announced the arrests of Hartford County resident Erin Melocowsky, age 19, of Manchester, and New London County resident Olivia Rae Rinkes, age 30, of North Stonington, who are facing disorderly conduct charges and have each been released on a $5,000 bail following the investigation.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said that on Thursday, April 1, they were called to the Capitol, where there was a report of suspicious packages that had been discarded.

According to police, the investigation led police to identify Melocowsky and Rinkes as suspects, and both were arrested on active arrest warrants in the past week.

Melocowsky was arrested and charged on Friday, June 4, while Rinkes was taken into custody on Monday, June 7 on the active warrants.

Both Melocowsky and Rinkes were released after posting their $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Monday, June 28 to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.