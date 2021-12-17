Contact Us
Threat Leads To Closure Of CT Public School District

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
One of the schools allegedly targeted.
One of the schools allegedly targeted. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut public school district has closed for the day after several students received a social media story alleging a threat to a school.

Students received the Snapchat threat on Thursday, Dec. 16, said Norwich Public School officials in New London County.

Their parents then forwarded the stories to the principal of Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School parents, who in turn contacted Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow.

Stringfellow contacted the Norwich Police who are investigating the claims, which reportedly involved a gun.

“I was not willing to risk the safety of our students and staff,” Stringfellow wrote to parents. “Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, I am canceling school today in all Norwich schools so that the police can fully investigate this matter before staff and students return to school.”

As of early Friday, Dec. 17, police had not determined the credibility of the threat.

Stringfellow said schools are planning to reopen on Monday, Dec. 20. 

