Thousands Without Power In CT; Areas Hardest Hit Are Where Tornado Warning Was In Effect

A storm system that swept through the area overnight has knocked out power to thousands in Connecticut.

The hardest hit were the areas in which a Tornado Warning was issued at around 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: in Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. The warning has since been lifted.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Eversource reported about 2,300 outages, with The Town of Putnam in Windham County having the most with 1,500, followed by Plainville (337), Glastonbury (134), and Coventry (122).

United Illuminating was reporting about 50 outages, with that number evenly split between Hamden and New Haven.

