Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
The Eversource power outage map at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
The Eversource power outage map at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8. Photo Credit: Eversource

A line of strong storms with damaging wind gusts left thousands without power in Connecticut overnight.

At around midnight on Tuesday, March 8, about 9,000 outages were reported statewide.

By daybreak Tuesday, power had been restored to most. Eversource reported around 1,300 outages at 7:30 a.m., with the most in Winchester (249) in Litchfield County, and Ridgefield (204) in Northern Fairfield County.

United Illuminating reported 17 total outages at 7:30 a.m.

