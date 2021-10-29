State Takes Custody Of Eight Pit Bulls Involved In Dogfighting Investigation

State officials in Connecticut have taken custody of eight dogs in New Haven County that were part of an alleged multi-state dogfighting ring, authorities announced.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture was granted permanent custody by a judge of eight dogs that were seized in Meriden following an investigation into the alleged dogfighting ring.

According to a Superior Court judge in Hartford, the dogs were neglected and cruelly treated before they were seized and handed over to the Department of Agriculture.

An independent animal behaviorist is now evaluating the dogs to determine whether they are suitable for re-homing.

In July, Connecticut State Police investigators raided a property on Britannia Street in Meriden, seizing the eight canines that were locked in cages in the backyard.

During the investigation, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said that they found what was likely a large makeshift dogfighting ring and turf square stained with what appeared to be animal blood.

At the time of the raid, two of the dogs were too aggressive to be safely removed from their cages and evaluated.

As part of the raid, police seized items that included leashes, hanging ropes reportedly designed to strengthen dogs' jaws and neck muscles, dog treadmills, a bicycle with an attached harness, "break stick" knives that can force a dog's jaw open after bites, a whip, animal scales, electric collars, and weighted vests.

There were also veterinary supplies at the home, including restricted materials only meant for licensed professionals.

Since they were recovered, the dogs had been in state custody before being placed under the permanent custody of the Department of Agriculture.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.