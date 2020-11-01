Silver Alert Issued For Girl Who's Gone Missing In Fairfield County

A Silver Alert has been issued after a 12-year-old girl went missing in Fairfield County.

Evelyn Santos-Oliveira was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 31 at her residence in Bridgeport, police said. She is 5-foot-5, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The photo above of Santos-Oliveira wearing a brown coat is the most recent image of her, Bridgeport Police said. She was believed to be wearing a white-and-black dress with flowers at the time of her disappearance.

Police say a silver vehicle arrived at Santos-Oliveira's house during the time period she went missing. The car is believed to be a 2011 Mazda 3 Sport.

"It cannot be 100 percent confirmed if she left in this vehicle," police said. "We are actively pinging the victim's phone which is coming back to a location (in the city). ... This victim is not a chronic runaway and believed to have met someone online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police detectives at 475-422-3507.

